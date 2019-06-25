  • Pirates invite fans to PNC Park for Josh Bell All-Star voting party

    The Pittsburgh Pirates BELLieve that Josh Bell has what it takes to be a starter for the All-Star Game and they are getting the word out in a unique way -- inviting fans to rally together for a "Ring the Vote" Josh Bell All-Star Voting Party.

    The Buccos' powerhouse hitter is one of three finalists at first base and the team is rallying with Pittsburgh to get him elected as a starter when the election period begins on Wednesday at noon.

    The event is free and runs Wednesday night from 5 to 9 p.m., giving fans exclusive park access to not only help vote Bell in -- at the voting station located near his first base position -- run the bases, take pictures in the dugout, win prizes and even try out their famous Super Bucco Run in-game promotion.

    Fans will also be able to watch the Pirates vs. Astros pre-game and game on the scoreboard starting at 7:30 p.m.

    For complete information on the "Ring the Vote" Josh Bell Voting Party, visit pirates.com/BELLieve.

     

