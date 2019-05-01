Pittsburgh at the 'Billboard Music Awards:' Dan + Shay nominated for six awards

The time has come for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and Pittsburgh viewers will see a familiar face.
Country music duo Dan + Shay, featuring Wexford native Dan Smyers, are not only up for six awards, but they will be one of the many epic performers taking the stage.
The three-hour music spectacular, hosted by pop star Kelly Clarkson, will feature the year's hottest musical acts, unexpected music collaborations and plenty of buzz-worthy moments that will have the world talking.
To get you ready for the night's festivities, NBC sent "See and Be Seen" this exclusive clip of Clarkson dishing on the awards.
