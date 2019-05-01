Italy just named this local pizza the best in the country

PITTSBURGH - Forget New York or Chicago -- a local pizza was just named the best in the country by the country where pizza is from.
Calienta Pizza and Drafthouse recently participated in 2019 World Pizza Championships In Parma, Italy, according to a Facebook post.
The Mee-maw pizza has olive oil, 5-year aged Parmesan, market local rapini cooked with peppered bacon, shallots, garlic, onion, crushed plum tomato, porchetta, shaved black truffle pecorino romano, salt, pepper and more aged Parmesan.
The pizza will be available at all locations starting May 1.
