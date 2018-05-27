  • Pittsburgh CLO Announces 2018 Gene Kelly Winners for High School Musical Theater Excellence

    By: Marina Weis

    Updated:

    The 28th annual Gene Kelly Awards were announced Saturday night at the Benedum Center. 

     

    Related Headlines

    Best Musical for Budget Level 1

    Redeemer Lutheran, "Disney's Beauty and the Beast"

    Best Musical for Budget Level 2

    Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables"

    Best Musical Budget Level 3

    Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"

    >>RELATED: High School Shows: Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"

     

    Best Actor

    Nasir Butler, Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables," “Jean Valjean”

    Best Actress

    Johanna Loughran, Central/Oakland Catholic, "A Chorus Line," "Cassie"

     

    Best Supporting Actor

    Joseph Fish, Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It," "Cookie McGee"

    Best Supporting Actress,

    Jenna Yezovich, Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone,""The Drowsy Chaperone"

     

    Best Scenic Design for Budget Level 1

    Redeemer Lutheran, "Disney's Beauty and the Beast"

    Best Scenic Design for Budget Level 2

    Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Miserables"

     

    Best Scenic Design for Budget Level 3

    Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"

    Best Costume Design for Budget Level 1

    Redeemer Lutheran, "Disney's Beauty and the Beast"

    Best Costume Design for Budget Level 2

    Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"

     

    Best Costume Design for Budget Level 3

    Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"

    >>RELATED: High School Shows: Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"

     

    Best Lighting Design Budget Level 1

    St. Joseph, "Children of Eden"

    Best Lighting Design Budget Level 2

    Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Miserables"

    Best Lighting Design Budget Level 3

    Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"

     

    Best All-Student Orchestra

    Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables"

     

    Best Ensemble

    Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It" 

     

    Best Crew/Technical Execution

    Elizabeth Forward, "Legally Blonde, the Musical"

     

    Best Execution of Choreography

    Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"

    Best Execution of Direction

    Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"

    Best Execution of Music Direction

    Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"

     

    >>PHOTOS: 2018 High School Musical Productions

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh CLO Announces 2018 Gene Kelly Winners for High School Musical…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge Judy Speaks at High School Graduation in Ohio

  • Headline Goes Here

    'The Voice:' Team Kelly's Brynn Cartelli Wins Season 14

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘America's Got Talent' Returns for 13th Season

  • Headline Goes Here

    Red Nose Day: Star-Studded Night of TV Benefits Kids in Need