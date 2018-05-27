Pittsburgh CLO Announces 2018 Gene Kelly Winners for High School Musical Theater Excellence

The 28th annual Gene Kelly Awards were announced Saturday night at the Benedum Center.
Best Musical for Budget Level 1
Redeemer Lutheran, "Disney's Beauty and the Beast"
Best Musical for Budget Level 2
Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables"
Best Musical Budget Level 3
Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best Actor
Nasir Butler, Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables," “Jean Valjean”
Best Actress
Johanna Loughran, Central/Oakland Catholic, "A Chorus Line," "Cassie"
Best Supporting Actor
Joseph Fish, Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It," "Cookie McGee"
Best Supporting Actress,
Jenna Yezovich, Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone,""The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best Scenic Design for Budget Level 1
Redeemer Lutheran, "Disney's Beauty and the Beast"
Best Scenic Design for Budget Level 2
Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Miserables"
Best Scenic Design for Budget Level 3
Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best Costume Design for Budget Level 1
Redeemer Lutheran, "Disney's Beauty and the Beast"
Best Costume Design for Budget Level 2
Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"
Best Costume Design for Budget Level 3
Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best Lighting Design Budget Level 1
St. Joseph, "Children of Eden"
Best Lighting Design Budget Level 2
Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Miserables"
Best Lighting Design Budget Level 3
Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best All-Student Orchestra
Pittsburgh CAPA, "Les Misérables"
Best Ensemble
Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"
Best Crew/Technical Execution
Elizabeth Forward, "Legally Blonde, the Musical"
Best Execution of Choreography
Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"
Best Execution of Direction
Woodland Hills, "The Drowsy Chaperone"
Best Execution of Music Direction
Hampton, "Nice Work If You Can Get It"
