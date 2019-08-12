Pittsburgh Little Italy Days set for kick-off

One of the largest Italian festivals on the east coast is ready to take over the Steel City!
Little Italy Days kicks off in the "little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield, Thursday, Aug. 15, and runs through Aug. 1.
The four-day festival started in 2002 as a celebration of Italian heritage in Bloomfield and continues to grow each year.
The 10 football fields long street fair features scrumptious Italian-themed foods and entertainment throughout the weekend -- including celebrity bocce tournaments and performances from Pittsburgh Penguins' National Anthem singer Jeff Jimmerson, The Italian Granati Brothers and more!
Follow the link for a full list of entertainment and more on one of Pittsburgh's largest Heritage Festivals.
