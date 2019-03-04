Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa hosts epic after party at 'Foxtail' in Pittsburgh's South Side

Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa brought his 2019 Rolling Papers tour home on Saturday night at Stage AE and kept the party going with an official after party held at one of Pittsburgh's hottest night clubs, Foxtail.
The 31-year-old rapper ventured to South Side's Foxtail following his concert where he was surrounded by his second crowd of the night and performed a few of his biggest hits.
For more upcoming events and celebrity appearances, check out foxtailpgh.com.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}