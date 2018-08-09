Pittsburgh Restaurant Week: What you need to know before making reservations

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week starts Aug. 13 and runs through Aug. 19. It’s a time when you can find discounts and special meals at over 65 casual and fine dining restaurants around town.
It’s a win-win for restaurants and customers since August can be a slow time for business.
All participating restaurants and their special menus for the week are listed at www.pittsburghrestaurantweek.com.
If you can’t decide on one, there’s a feature called “restaurant roulette” where you can “spin the wheel.”
Multi-course meals are offered for prices ranging from $20.18 to $35.18.
All restaurants will be serving special dinners, and some restaurants will also do lunch.
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week director Brian McCollum said he’s looking forward to trying a new restaurant this year, Fujiya Ramen in South Aiken. At $15.18, that lunch special price is one of the lowest.
He’s also intrigued by Vallozzi's downtown. The Italian restaurant will be serving gnocchi with “Grandma’s sauce.”
“There’s no more description,” McCollum said. “It’s just begging you to try it, like it’s an ancient recipe.”
Reservations are recommended, and you can do that through the website or through the app Open Table.
The next restaurant week will be in January of 2019, and since the prices are based on the year, the starting price will be $20.19.
