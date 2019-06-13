PITTSBURGH - If you wanted to see Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band for their final tour, you're in luck.
Seger took to Facebook on Thursday morning to announce a Pittsburgh show as one of four shows being added to the tour.
The "Roll Away Tour" will be stopping at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 17.
