    PITTSBURGH - If you wanted to see Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band for their final tour, you're in luck.

    Seger took to Facebook on Thursday morning to announce a Pittsburgh show as one of four shows being added to the tour. 

    The "Roll Away Tour" will be stopping at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 17.

