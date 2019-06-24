0 Pizza Fest gives Pittsburgh first slice of greatness

Pittsburgh Pizza lovers got a treat this weekend as Goodtaste! Pittsburgh hosted the city's first Pizza Fest.



Sunday’s sold-out event was held in the Strip District at the Pennsylvania Market and featured a variety the Burgh’s best pizza,--- but not just any pizza. Artisan.



“This event raises the whole pizza industry to the next level. Everyone here is an artisan, and they have really studied their dough and pizza, and it’s not just in a cardboard box, it’s really with a lot of love,” said Dee Weinberg, one of Goodtaste Pittsburgh’s event hosts said.



Pizza Fest featured seven local artisans including Driftwood Oven, Pizzeria Davide, Romulus-al Taglio, Iron Born Pizza, Gabagool Pizzeria, Mercurio’s and Mediterra Bakehouse – all of which could not wait to give Pittsburgh a true taste of what pizza can be.



“We are an up and coming food town, but the pizza scene doesn’t get enough recognition, so it’s nice to let everyone get together and work their respected style,” Romulus-al Taglio’s Kevin Konn said.



Konn went on to add that people don’t always realize artisan pizza is not just cheese and toppings. It is math, science and art, and having that craft is precisely what pizza is to these artisans, who have studied and traveled to Italy to perfect the dough and make the tastiest pizza around.



For the artisan pizza makers who participated, Pizza Fest was the first step to getting exposure for the local pizza community here in Pittsburgh, and they were happy to bring that to the community.

