The holidays are right around the corner, which means "The Rink" at PPG Place is almost ready for skaters -- and See and Be Seen was there for a first look at the icing process.
"The Rink's" assistant manager Matt Martin says that aside the first step is the refrigeration process that leaves a layer of "frost" from there, the hosing begins.
Related Headlines
"The next step here is, we are going to be hosing down water for the ice," Martin says. "Then that water is going to be frozen down for the next three to four nights. When it is frozen, it will go through the solidification process where the water will become ice, and they will have ice for their skaters."
"The Rink" is set to open for skaters Nov. 22 at Pittsburgh's light up night, and will be open until March 1.
For times and tickets, visit ppgplace.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Got a cardigan? Wear it Wednesday to celebrate kindness
- WATCH: Alex Trebek nearly brought to tears by 'Jeopardy!' contestant's final answer
- Country legend Reba coming to Pittsburgh in 2020
- VIDEO: ‘Jeopardy!' contestant's final answer nearly brings Alex Trebek to tears
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}