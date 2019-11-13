PITTSBURGH - Country legend Reba McEntire is going on tour and will be making a stop in Pittsburgh.
She'll be playing at PPG Paints Arena on March 26.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 22.
Click here for more information.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
PITTSBURGH - Country legend Reba McEntire is going on tour and will be making a stop in Pittsburgh.
She'll be playing at PPG Paints Arena on March 26.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 22.
Click here for more information.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}