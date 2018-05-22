Red Nose Day: Star-Studded Night of TV Benefits Kids in Need

Thursday's star-studded night of Red Nose Day programming is a culmination of NBC's seven-week fundraising campaign to help end child poverty.
The main event is NBC's fourth annual "The Red Nose Day Special," hosted by Chris Hardwick, which airs at 10 p.m on WPXI, but the special celebrity programming begins at 8 p.m. with "Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day" and a special episode of "Hollywood Game Night" at 9 p.m.
Stars making special appearances in comedy sketches during the telecast include Kristen Bell, Jack Black, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Garner, Zooey Deschanel, Tony Hale, Sean Hayes, Marlon Wayans, Sasheer Zamata and Jack McBrayer.
Julia Roberts and Ed Sheeran will also share stories and highlight issues related to the campaign. Funds raised will support programs in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
“American Ninja Warrior” fans will enjoy seeing the host of the show, Akbar Gbajabiamila, take on the course for the first time in the name of charity.
Other stars taking on the course include “World of Dance” star Derek Hough, Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo, WWE star Nikki Bella, “Superstore” star Colon Dunn, “Access” star Scott Evans, Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin and “Runaways” star Gregg Sulkin.
Since NBC launched the Red Nose Day campaign in 2015, it has raised over $100 million, positively affecting over 8.3 million children, according to a press release. So far this year, over eight million "Red Noses" have been sold at Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide.
