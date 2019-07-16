  • Sandcastle attractions reopen weeks after flooding damage

    Updated:

    WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Sandcastle's Lazy River is flowing again.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the water park attraction reopened Saturday. 

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    It had been closed all season to undergo repairs caused by flooding and freezing.

    Another ride, Cliffhangers, also reopened because it shares the same filtration system.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories