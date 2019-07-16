WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Sandcastle's Lazy River is flowing again.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the water park attraction reopened Saturday.
It had been closed all season to undergo repairs caused by flooding and freezing.
Another ride, Cliffhangers, also reopened because it shares the same filtration system.
