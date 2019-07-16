0 Police arrest man charged with killing girlfriend's 11-month-old daughter

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police confirm that Derrick Bass, 29, was arrested in Ohio. He was wanted for charges related to the death of his new girlfriend's infant daughter Saturday night at an apartment complex in East Huntingdon Township.

***UPDATE***



Thanks to the Western PA Fugitive Task Force & Ohio Law Enforcement Derrick Bass was taken into custody on homicide charges in Cleveland Ohio w/ out incident.



PSP Greensburg cannot thank you enough!



Thanks to all that called in w/ info and tips trying to help. — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 16, 2019

Derrick Bass, 29, is charged with homicide after the 11-month-old girl was found dead in a Pack ‘n Play at the Laurel Hill Apartments on Gurley Drive, investigators said.

"There was screaming, hysteria," explained David Shandorf who lives nearby.

The baby’s mother told police Bass was supposed to be watching her daughter and his two children. He was also supposed to pick her up from work, but never showed up.

Derrick Bass Pennsylvania State Police

When the girl’s mother got home, she noticed her daughter and various electronic items were missing, according to a complaint. She called police shortly after 11 p.m.

UPDATE- Infant death Gurley Dr, E. Huntington Twp

Derrick Bass aka "Hector" is charged with Homicide of the 11 month child.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts PLEASE contact 911.

He may currently have reddish hair pic.twitter.com/qczZQuqEAZ — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 15, 2019

Police responded to the apartment shortly after 12:30 a.m. after the mother reported finding her daughter unresponsive in the Pack ‘n Play, the complaint said. She did not see her until that time because the baby was covered in blankets.

Family identified the girls as 11-month-old Niomie Miller.

Provided by Family

An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning, and the preliminary cause of death was determined to be drowning, authorities said.

PSP Greensburg responded to a housing complex 7/13 approx 2330 hours at Gurley Drive in E Huntington Twp. An unresponsive infant was found at the scene and pronounced dead.

We have an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information please call 724-832-3288. — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 14, 2019

