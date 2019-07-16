  • Police arrest man charged with killing girlfriend's 11-month-old daughter

    EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police confirm that Derrick Bass, 29, was arrested in Ohio. He was wanted for charges related to the death of his new girlfriend's infant daughter Saturday night at an apartment complex in East Huntingdon Township.

    Derrick Bass, 29, is charged with homicide after the 11-month-old girl was found dead in a Pack ‘n Play at the Laurel Hill Apartments on Gurley Drive, investigators said.

    "There was screaming, hysteria," explained David Shandorf who lives nearby.

    The baby’s mother told police Bass was supposed to be watching her daughter and his two children. He was also supposed to pick her up from work, but never showed up.

    When the girl’s mother got home, she noticed her daughter and various electronic items were missing, according to a complaint. She called police shortly after 11 p.m.

    Police responded to the apartment shortly after 12:30 a.m. after the mother reported finding her daughter unresponsive in the Pack ‘n Play, the complaint said. She did not see her until that time because the baby was covered in blankets.

    Family identified the girls as 11-month-old Niomie Miller.

    An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning, and the preliminary cause of death was determined to be drowning, authorities said.

