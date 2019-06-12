PITTSBURGH - NBC's "Late Night" host Seth Meyers is not shy about his love for the Steel City and Pittsburghers are in for a treat when he brings his standup show to Carnegie Hall of Music on Friday.
The bigger treat is, after tickets sold out for his show in Munhall, he added a second show on the same night.
The first show starts at 7 p.m. and the second is at 9:30 p.m.
Meyers told our news partners at The Trib, "it’s good that I have two shows, because my dad emailed me that he needed 37 tickets. So, now we have two shows to spread those out over.”
His father grew up in East Liberty and the family continues to be avid Pittsburgh sports fans.
Tickets are still available for the 9:30 p.m. show and can be found on ticketfly.com and librarymusichall.com.
