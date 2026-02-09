Diocese of Pittsburgh bishop approves plan to close all but one of a local parish’s churches

The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has given his approval to the closing of multiple local churches.

On Sunday, the diocese confirmed to Channel 11 that seven churches in Saint Joseph the Worker Parish will be consolidated into St. Maurice in Forest Hills.

Effective March 12, St. John Fisher, Sacred Heart, St. Anselm, Madonna Del Castello, Good Shepherd, St. Jude the Apostle and St. Colman churches will be permanently closed.

Bishop Mark Eckman made the decision based on the parish pastor’s recommendation, a diocesan spokesperson says.

“This follows a thorough, prayerful, and consultative process led by the parish clergy team and parish leadership,” the spokesperson says. “This decision reflects careful consideration of pastoral needs, financial realities, and the long-term vitality of the parish. The Bishop is grateful for the dedication shown by Father Michael Stumpf, Father Nick Clinton, the advisory councils, and the Facilities Mission Team throughout this process.”

The diocese is “committed to walking with the parish” during this time of change, the spokesperson says.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh-area Catholic parish to close nearly all of its church buildings

Talk of closing the churches started last year. The parish said the churches are losing younger members, and maintenance needs are putting a significant financial strain on the parish.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group