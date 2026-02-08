Driver dead after Parkway West wrong-way crash

PITTSBURGH — A driver died in a wrong-way crash on the Parkway West early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. on I-376 near Campbell Run Road (Exit 62).

Pennsylvania State Police say a Toyota Prius was traveling east in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a gray Mercedes SUV.

Per PSP, the driver of the Prius died on scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

