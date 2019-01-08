Sneak peek at Max's life-or-death situation in 'New Amsterdam' return

The "New Amsterdam" fall finale left a lot of questions, but the doctors of the New Amsterdam Hospital are back and about to face one of the biggest obstacle yet: saving their medical director, Dr. Max Goodwin.
At the end of the episode, Max collapses with only his pregnant wife around to help.
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, Dr. Sharpe tries to help Georgia make the first step at trying to save Max, but can she handle the pressure?
Find out what happens next in Tuesday’s winter return of “New Amsterdam” at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}