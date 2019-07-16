Steelers send out love for 'This Is Us' Emmy nominations

The list of nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were quick to congratulate a few "This Is Us" stars on the nominations.
Congratulations to @TheMandyMoore & @MiloVentimiglia on their #EmmyNominations‼️ #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/fJaew6mevI— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 16, 2019
The hit drama series is often centered in Pittsburgh, with many local mentions, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, so the congratulations were only fitting.
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia received personalized "Pearson" Steelers jerseys from a previous visit to Heinz Field.
"This Is Us" is up for outstanding drama series, Moore (Rebecca Pearson) is up for outstanding lead actress in a drama series and both Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson) and Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson) are nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.
Other notable NBC nominees include "The Good Place" for outstanding comedy series and "The Voice" and "American Ninja Warrior" for outstanding reality competition.
The 71st Emmys are Sept.14 at 8 p.m. on Fox.
