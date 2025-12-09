Shooting at Kentucky State University leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt and a suspect in custody, officials say

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — At least one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, and a suspect was in custody, police said.

Police in Frankfort, the state’s capital, said the campus was on lockdown.

The governor’s office confirmed there was a shooting.

“We will share more information as available,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X. “Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected.”

Kentucky State is a public historically Black university with about 2,200 students. Lawmakers authorized the school’s creation in 1886.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group