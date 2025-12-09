Permit issue leads to closure of popular lobster food truck

PITTSBURGH — A popular food truck selling Maine lobster was ordered to close its operations in Allegheny County.

An inspection report shows that only five violations were found at the Cousins Maine Lobster truck when it was along William Flynn Highway on Dec. 2.

But the report states the truck had not gotten a mobile food facility permit for that specific vehicle, which is why the closure order was issued.

In order for that truck to be up and running in Allegheny County again, the operators will need to submit an application and pass a pre-operational inspection to obtain the proper permit.

Cousins Maine Lobster’s website shows that trucks are still scheduled to appear throughout the county in the coming days.

Inspectors say that the operator could face administrative action if the truck operates without a valid permit.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group