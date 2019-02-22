‘The Blacklist' SNEAK PEEK: Will Liz's secret blow up with Red's most recent discovery?

Things are about to get wild in Friday night’s two-hour “The Blacklist” special.
Raymond Reddington has slowly pieced together the truth that his daughter, Liz Keen, believes he is not the real Red, and now he is scrambling to get enough proof before Liz finds the answers she is looking for.
In this exclusive clip from the two-hour "The Blacklist," Red and Dembe discover the call that put Red in prison, but the person does not identify themselves in the call.
Despite what Dembe thinks, Red has a hunch that it's Liz.
Don’t miss “The Blacklist” on Friday at 8 p.m. to see these secrets continue to unfold and new obstacles arise.
Then, stick around for an all-new "Dateline" at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
