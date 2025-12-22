Carrick community holds vigil for high school senior hit, killed by vehicle

PITTSBURGH — Community members from Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood held a vigil on Sunday for a high school senior who was killed in a crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 17-year-old girl hit, killed by car in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood

17-year-old Ishara Kami was walking home from school along Brownsville Road when she was hit by a truck on Friday.

Several people tried to help Kami after the crash, including nursing student Ireland Schuck, who happened to be nearby.

“I pulled over right over there, I ran out and I came up, and they were like, ‘She was hit, she was hit,’” Schuck recalled. “So I just remember putting my stuff on the floor and just going to assess her and everything, and just started CPR basically.”

Ishara Kami

Around 30 people were part of the vigil along Brownsville Road. A small memorial was set up, with flowers and candles.

According to police, the truck began sliding and hit a pole before striking Kami.

The truck’s driver reportedly remained at the scene. There’s been no word on whether charges will be filed.

