  • ‘The Voice' goes live with Top 24

    Updated:

    The competition is building to a crescendo on “The Voice,” which means performances and eliminations will go live up through the finale on May 20 and 21.

    "See and Be Seen" has you covered with what you need to know going into this week's live shows:

    Monday 

    The Top 24 will perform live Monday night in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the Top 13.

    Tuesday 

    America will vote eight artists through the live eliminations with each coach having one save.

    “The Voice's” fifth coach, Bebe Rexha, will also appear to support her final two comeback artists as they go head-to-head for a chance to re-enter the competition and the Top 13 through instant save.

    Team Blake leads with eight remaining artists. Team Kelly and Team Legend follow with six artists and Team Adam enters Monday night with four.

     

    Teams:

    Team Blake

    Gyth Ridgon

    Kim Cherry

    Dexter Roberts

    Carter Llyod Horne

    Selkii

    Oliv Blu

    Kendra Checketts

     

    Team Kelly

    Matthew Johnson

    Jej Vinson

    Presley Tennant

    Rebecca Howell

    Abby Kasch

    Rod Stokes

     

    Team Legend

    Shawn Sounds

    Maelyn Jarmon

    Lisa Ramey

    Jacob Maxwell

    Jimmy Mowrey

    Celia Babini

     

    Team Adam

    Domenic Haynes

    Mari

    Kalvin Jarvis

    Betsy Ade

     

    Who has your vote? Watch and vote for "The Voice"  Top 13 artists Monday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Channel 11.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories