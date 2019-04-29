‘The Voice' goes live with Top 24

The competition is building to a crescendo on “The Voice,” which means performances and eliminations will go live up through the finale on May 20 and 21.
"See and Be Seen" has you covered with what you need to know going into this week's live shows:
Monday
The Top 24 will perform live Monday night in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the Top 13.
Tuesday
America will vote eight artists through the live eliminations with each coach having one save.
“The Voice's” fifth coach, Bebe Rexha, will also appear to support her final two comeback artists as they go head-to-head for a chance to re-enter the competition and the Top 13 through instant save.
Team Blake leads with eight remaining artists. Team Kelly and Team Legend follow with six artists and Team Adam enters Monday night with four.
Teams:
Team Blake
Gyth Ridgon
Kim Cherry
Dexter Roberts
Carter Llyod Horne
Selkii
Oliv Blu
Kendra Checketts
Team Kelly
Matthew Johnson
Jej Vinson
Presley Tennant
Rebecca Howell
Abby Kasch
Rod Stokes
Team Legend
Shawn Sounds
Maelyn Jarmon
Lisa Ramey
Jacob Maxwell
Jimmy Mowrey
Celia Babini
Team Adam
Domenic Haynes
Mari
Kalvin Jarvis
Betsy Ade
Who has your vote? Watch and vote for "The Voice" Top 13 artists Monday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Channel 11.
