Thomas Rhett accepts Dance or Donate Challenge at Pittsburgh concert

There is a new challenge brewing for a great cause, and Thomas Rhett brought it to Pittsburgh Friday night in front of 20,000 people!
Shout out to @hodakotb & @TODAYshow for nominating me for the #danceordonate challenge. We donated and last night we danced with 20,000 in Pittsburgh to raise awareness for @ucancerfront 🙌🏼 throwing this one to @BrunoMars, @charlieputh, & @lukecombs 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/UwoLRNdBMz— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 13, 2019
The country superstar was challenged to participate in the Dance or Donate Challenge by the "Today" show's Hoda Kotb, and without hesitation, Rhett accepted during his KeyBank Pavilion show.
Kotb took to social media to kickoff the Dance or Donate Challenge last week.
Ok #lillytartikoff I accept your challenge! #danceordonate let’s fight cancer together! I challenge @SavannahGuthrie @JLo and @ThomasRhett ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hWpnmrwUnp— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 11, 2019
The challenge was created by Lilly Tartikoff, wife of late NBC Entertainment president Brandon Tartikoff, who has dedicated herself to the fight against cancer.
For more information on donating, visit danceordonate.org.
