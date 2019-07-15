  • Thomas Rhett accepts Dance or Donate Challenge at Pittsburgh concert

    Updated:

    There is a new challenge brewing for a great cause, and Thomas Rhett brought it to Pittsburgh Friday night in front of 20,000 people!

    The country superstar was challenged to participate in the Dance or Donate Challenge by the "Today" show's Hoda Kotb, and without hesitation, Rhett accepted during his KeyBank Pavilion show.

    Kotb took to social media to kickoff the Dance or Donate Challenge last week.

    The challenge was created by Lilly Tartikoff, wife of late NBC Entertainment president Brandon Tartikoff, who has dedicated herself to the fight against cancer.

    For more information on donating, visit danceordonate.org.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories