  • Wawa trumps Sheetz for 'best fast food in Pennsylvania'

    One of Pennsylvania's biggest debates, Wawa versus Sheetz, has been settled by a popular food magazine.

    Despite what Sheetz fans may want to hear, Food and Wine has dubbed Wawa the winner!

    According to the article, the love and victory for Wawa centered around three things: hoagies, coffee and the company's no-franchise policy.

