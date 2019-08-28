Parents angered by NJ school district's 'lunch shaming' plan

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Parents and students in a New Jersey school district got a chance to vent their frustrations over a controversial plan to deal with school lunch debt.
The proposed plan would provide "alternate lunches," like tuna fish sandwiches, to children with between $10 and $20 in debt, and deny lunch to those who owe more than $20.
TRENDING NOW:
Is there an issue at your child’s school that you’d like us to investigate? Contact our School Response Team by emailing target11@wpxi.com or calling (412) 237-4963.
The school district said they have not and would not deny a child food, regardless of debt, and they never fully enforced the policy despite it being passed in 2017.
At the Cherry Hill school board meeting Tuesday, those upset with the plan let their voices be heard.
School officials said outstanding lunch debt totals $18,000 this year.
The school district said some families can't afford to pay the debt, while others refuse to pay.
They'll revise and present a policy in two weeks before calling a vote later in the month.
NBC/WCAU
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}