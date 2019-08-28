A local couple is suing Nemacolin.
They claim the resort lied when it advertised itself as a top-rated luxury resort.
Related Headlines
What the lawsuit is claiming, on Channel 11 Morning News.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Fayette County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}