0 Wednesday heats up with ‘Chicago Med,' ‘Chicago Fire' and ‘Chicago P.D.' exclusives

After a week off, Chicago Wednesday is back in action with all-new episodes of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.”

To heat things up, NBC sent See and Be Seen three exclusive clips from the Wednesday night dramas.

“Chicago Med” starts the night with a new episode titled “Ghosts in the Attic.”

In this clip, Dr. Will Halstead appears to be withholding some important information from Dr. Natalie Manning and she begins to question his suspect behavior.

On top of the “Manstead” drama, Dr. Ethan Choi will face difficult conclusions involving April over patient care and Dr. Ava Bekker and Dr. Connor Rhodes will face an incident in the OR that may have serious implications.

“Chicago Fire” will follow with “The Plunge.”

Buckle up those seat belts and get ready for a plethora of emotions from Firehouse 51 as they partake in Chicago’s Polar Plunge, Christopher Herrmann struggling to bounce back from a tough call and Emily Foster’s relationship drama catching her at the wrong time.

In this exclusive clip, we see one of Foster’s personal relationships start to cross a big line interfering with her job. Will things go too far?

Chicago Wednesday will conclude with “Chicago P.D.’s” newest episode, “Night in Chicago.”

The officers of District 21, run by Sgt. Hank Voight, put everything they have into protecting Chicago, which includes going undercover to bag some dangerous people.

“Night in Chicago” will be revolve around the team trying to bring down the longtime head of a criminal enterprise that will take Officer Atwater undercover and test his allegiances.

This clip shows Atwater working the case as a basketball scout, but it isn’t long before someone jumps the gun and questions his persona.

Watch these intense new episodes of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” unfold tonight starting at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

