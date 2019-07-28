Women touch down in Latrobe for Steelers Annual Training Camp

The Steelers aren’t the only ones putting in work before the season gets rolling.
Thanks to the Steelers and UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital, nearly 300 women made their way to St. Vincent on Sunday morning for the Steelers Annual Women’s training camp.
The Steelers have one of the biggest fan bases in the nation, which was demonstrated at the women's camp, with attendees from 23 states, including Hawaii!
"I'm living a dream right now," Pamela Moore said.
Moore has lived in Hawaii for the past nine years, but Pittsburgh is in her blood because she is originally from DuBois, Pennsylvania.
"I have done my bucket list to come to training camp. I left DuBois when i was 17, that was 40 years ago, so it's so exciting to come back to Latrobe to experience St. Vincent and the Steelers."
Just like the NFL players, the ladies hit the football field for a day filled with excitement and, of course, all things football.
They went through four stations -- quarterback, running back, place kicking and punting -- and secondary skill sessions with the help of Steelers legends Donnie Shell, Merril Hoge, Charlie Batch, Shaun Suisham and Greg Warren.
In addition to these alumni, team members from Pittsburgh Passion were there to offer up pointers of their own, and everyone was invited to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers practice from field level.
