Zachary Quinto Reveals How Pittsburgh Fits Into His New TV Series 'In Search Of'

I had the opportunity to talk with Pittsburgh native Zachary Quinto, aka Spock from the "Star Trek" reboot and sequels, about his new show "In Search Of."

He started the interview by saying hello with a spot on "Hometahn pride" in Pittsburghese. That combined with his trademark suave, deep voice was particularly special.

His new show, "In Search Of" is a reboot of the 1970s original hosted by the original Spock, Leonard Nimoy. In it, he examines unexplained phenomena all over the world, such as alien encounters, mysterious creatures, UFO sightings and time travel.

So, if he had the chance, what would he be "In Search Of" in Pittsburgh? The Ghost Bomber that went missing in the Monongahela River in 1956, perhaps?

"Oh! We could do an episode on that," the Green Tree native said, smiling. "Well, obviously, you've now kicked us off onto the slate of episodes for season two, so thank you for that."

But Quinto revealed that he's already been to Pittsburgh to shoot an episode of the show, and it wasn't to explore an old mystery, but to understand artificial intelligence.