0
Zachary Quinto Reveals How Pittsburgh Fits Into His New TV Series 'In Search Of'
I had the opportunity to talk with Pittsburgh native Zachary Quinto, aka Spock from the "Star Trek" reboot and sequels, about his new show "In Search Of."
He started the interview by saying hello with a spot on "Hometahn pride" in Pittsburghese. That combined with his trademark suave, deep voice was particularly special.
His new show, "In Search Of" is a reboot of the 1970s original hosted by the original Spock, Leonard Nimoy. In it, he examines unexplained phenomena all over the world, such as alien encounters, mysterious creatures, UFO sightings and time travel.
So, if he had the chance, what would he be "In Search Of" in Pittsburgh? The Ghost Bomber that went missing in the Monongahela River in 1956, perhaps?
"Oh! We could do an episode on that," the Green Tree native said, smiling. "Well, obviously, you've now kicked us off onto the slate of episodes for season two, so thank you for that."
But Quinto revealed that he's already been to Pittsburgh to shoot an episode of the show, and it wasn't to explore an old mystery, but to understand artificial intelligence.
"We were at Carnegie Mellon, my alma mater," he said. "We were talking to people in the Robotics Institute. Obviously Carnegie Mellon is an incredible pioneer and leader in the robotics world and other worlds as well."
Then he revealed that he also visited Uber Technologies to explore its self-driving car facility.
He said that episode on artificial intelligence, along with the episodes on life after death, mind control, super humans will "move the show in a new direction and acknowledge all the advancements we’ve made in science in technology."
Quinto said always happy when he gets to come home to Pittsburgh.
"I had a lot of support and love in my community and family in Pittsburgh," he said. "All the people I've ever met from Pittsburgh in the world tend to be generous and interested and interesting."
"In Search Of" airs Fridays at 10 p.m. on The History Channel.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}