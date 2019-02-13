  • Westminster Dog Show 2019: See the best in show, group winners

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK - The Westminster Kennel Club has a new best in show for 2019. King the wire fox terrier was crowned top dog Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

    See King and the group winners below:

    Best in show: King, wire fox terrier

    Terrier group: King, wire fox terrier

    Working group: Wilma, boxer

    Sporting group: Bean, Sussex spaniel

    Herding group: Baby Lars, bouvier des Flandres

    Nonsporting group: Colton, schipperke

    Toy group: Bono, Havanese

    Hound group: Burns, dachshund

    – Visit the Westminster Kennel Club's website to learn more about the show and see a full list of winners.

