Westminster Dog Show 2019: See the best in show, group winners

NEW YORK - The Westminster Kennel Club has a new best in show for 2019. King the wire fox terrier was crowned top dog Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
See King and the group winners below:
Best in show: King, wire fox terrier
The 143rd #WKCDogShow Best in Show is King the Wire Fox Terrier! pic.twitter.com/uW87mrI6VV— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 13, 2019
Terrier group: King, wire fox terrier
The winner of the Terrier group is King the Wire Fox Terrier! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/wczgA9HuEG— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 13, 2019
Working group: Wilma, boxer
The winner of the Working group is Wilma the Boxer! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/eavfeNavHR— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 13, 2019
Sporting group: Bean, Sussex spaniel
The winner of the Sporting Group is Bean the Sussex Spaniel! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/VC3CcE4waT— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 13, 2019
Herding group: Baby Lars, bouvier des Flandres
The winner of the Herding group is Baby Lars the Bouvier des Flandres! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/hm2GYJY7cg— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 12, 2019
Nonsporting group: Colton, schipperke
The winner of the Non-Sporting group is Colton the Schipperke! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/u4xu8ak4uR— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 12, 2019
Toy group: Bono, Havanese
The winner of the Toy group is Bono the Havanese! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/ffJY2yql4R— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 12, 2019
Hound group: Burns, dachshund
The winner of the Hound group is Burns the Longhaired Dachshund! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/48oX3gwAQb— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 12, 2019
– Visit the Westminster Kennel Club's website to learn more about the show and see a full list of winners.
