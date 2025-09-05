Sections
WATCH
57
°
WATCH
News
Weather
Stream Now
11 Investigates
Sports
Decision 2025
11 Cares
Home Experts
Breaking the Stigma
Steals and Deals
News
Decision 2025
News App
Pittsburgh Gets Real
Business
National
Clark Howard
(Opens in new window)
Weather
Weather App
Interactive Radar
Closings
Hour by Hour
7 Day Forecast
Changing Climate
Stream Now
WPXI Now
WPXI 24/7 News
WPXI Weather 24/7
The $pend $mart Stream
Cheddar
Law & Crime
Curiosity NOW
Gusto TV
11 Investigates
Sports
The Final Word
11 on the Ice
Pirates
Steelers
Jerome Bettis Show
Skylights
Community
11 Cares
Steals and Deals
Home Experts
Care Connect
Breaking the Stigma
Advertise With WPXI
Live Traffic Updates
Entertainment
What's on WPXI
Contests
Lottery Results
In The Know Pittsburgh
Laff
(Opens in new window)
ME-TV
(Opens in new window)
Share Your Pics!
More
Vote Now
Closed Captioning
Contact Us
Internships
Jobs at WPXI
(Opens in new window)
News Team
Our Region's Business
Take Five
UPMC: Community Matters
UPMC: Minutes Matter
Chiller Theater
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
WPXI Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
Entertainment
Who has the best cheese pizza?
By
Heather Taylor
September 05, 2025 at 12:00 am EDT
Enter Fullscreen
Expand
Cheese pizza
By
Heather Taylor
September 05, 2025 at 12:00 am EDT
Take our survey to find out who has the best cheese pizza!
Campaign not loading? Click here
Heather Taylor
Digital Content Manager
Opens in new window
Opens in new window
Opens in new window
0
View Comments
Most Read
9-year-old girl reported missing in Fayette County found dead, foster mother charged with homicide
Giant Eagle announces plans to open standalone pharmacies at former Rite Aid stores in local area
State police investigating allegations of indecent assault against EMT involved with youth football
Cause of death for Annabelle handler, Dan Rivera, released
Eagles’ Jalen Carter ejected for spitting on Cowboys’ Dak Prescott