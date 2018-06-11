0 Comedian Lisa Lampanelli unloads on heckler during a stand-up show

Comedian Lisa Lampanelli, whose domain name is InsultComic.com, doubled down on her "Queen of Mean" moniker Sunday , going off on a heckler at her stand-up show in San Jose, Calf.

In a video shot by an audience member at Lampanelli's show at the City National Civic and published by TMZ, the comedian unleashed a volley of expletives at a man in the audience.

She offered to give the man back the money for his ticket if he'd leave, saying, “If you’re going to (expletive) talk (expletive) to me at my own show, (expletive), I will give you personally your money back because I don’t need to work for people.".

The heckler made her a counter offer, saying, "I'll give you a hundred bucks to shut the (expletive) up."

Lampanelli got even angrier an threw his cash in his face, threatening to tear it up. "Give me that. I'll (expletive) tear it up you idiot," she said. "Now get the (expletive) out of here."

She briefly turned her focus and four-letter words to the lighting technician before telling the audience that she didn't need their input: "One more (expletive) sentiment from anyone who isn't me and the person I'm talking to and you can get the (expletive) out."

Lampanelli, 56, has been a frequent participant in Comedy Central's celebrity roasts, including that of Donald Trump in 2011. The following year, she was a contestant on his reality show Celebrity Apprentice. She has also received two Grammy nominations for best comedy album, first in 2007 and again in 2015.

A representative for Lampanelli did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment. She has not addressed the incident on her social media accounts, either.