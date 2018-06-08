  • Reports: Chef-turned-TV host Anthony Bourdain dies at 61

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    Anthony Bourdain, the outspoken former chef and host of CNN's Parts Unknown, has died at age 61, his employer, CNN, reported Friday morning. 

    The network said the cause of death was an apparent suicide.

    "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

    This story is developing. 

     

