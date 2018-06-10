  • Winners: Who took home Tony Awards?

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    Here's who won at the 72nd Tony Awards Sunday night. Winners in bold.

    Musical

    The Band's Visit
    Frozen
    Mean Girls
    SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

    Play

    The Children  (Author: Lucy Kirkwood) 
    Farinelli and The King (Author: Claire van Kampen)  
    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two (Author: Jack Thorne) 
    Junk (Author: Ayad Akhtar) 
    Latin History for Morons (Author: John Leguizamo)

    Revival of a musical

    My Fair Lady
    Once On This Island
    Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

    Revival of a play

    Angels in America
    Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
    Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
    Lobby Hero
    Travesties

    Actor in a leading role in a musical

    Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
    Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
    Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit
    Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

    Actress in a leading role in a musical

    Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
    Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island
    LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
    Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit
    Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
    Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

    Actor in a featured role in a musical

    Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
    Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
    Grey Henson, Mean Girls
    Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
    Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit

    Actress in a featured role in a musical

    Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
    Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
    Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
    Ashley Park, Mean Girls
    Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

    Actor in a leading role in a play

    Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
    Tom Hollander, Travesties
    Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
    Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King
    Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

    Actress in a leading role in a play

    Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
    Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
    Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
    Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

    Actor in a featured role in a play (supporting)

    Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
    Michael Cera, Lobby Hero
    Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero
    Nathan Lane, Angels in America
    David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

    Actress in a featured role in a play (supporting)

    Susan Brown, Angels in America
    Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
    Deborah Findlay, The Children
    Denise Gough, Angels in America
    Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

    Direction of a musical

    Michael Arden, Once On This Island
    David Cromer, The Band's Visit
    Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
    Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
    Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady

    Direction of a play

    Marianne Elliott, Angels in America
    Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
    Patrick Marber, Travesties
    John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
    George C. Wolfe, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

    Book of a musical (for story and narrative structure)

    The Band's Visit: Itamar Moses
    Frozen: Jennifer Lee
    Mean Girls: Tina Fey
    SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical: Kyle Jarrow

    Original Score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre

    Angels in America
    Music: Adrian Sutton 

    The Band's Visit
    Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek 

    Frozen
    Music & Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez 

    Mean Girls
    Music: Jeff Richmond 
    Lyrics: Nell Benjamin 

    SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
    Music & Lyrics: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C 

    Orchestrations

    John Clancy, Mean Girls
    Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
    AnnMarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island
    Jamshied Sharifi, The Band's Visit
    Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

    Choreography

    Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady
    Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
    Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
    Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
    Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

    Scenic design of a musical

    Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island
    Scott Pask, The Band's Visit
    Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls
    Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady
    David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

    Scenic design of a play

    Miriam Buether, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
    Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
    Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
    Santo Loquasto, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
    Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America

    Costume design of a musical

    Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls
    Clint Ramos, Once On This Island
    Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
    David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
    Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

    Costume design of a play

    Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King
    Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America
    Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
    Ann Roth, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
    Ann Roth, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

    Lighting design of a musical 

    Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
     Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island 
    Donald Holder, My Fair Lady 
    Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel 
    Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit

    Lighting design of a play

    Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
    Paule Constable, Angels in America
    Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
    Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King
    Ben Stanton, Junk

    Sound design of a musical

    Kai Harada, The Band's Visit
    Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island
    Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
    Brian Ronan, Mean Girls
    Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

    Sound design of a play

    Adam Cork, Travesties
    Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America
    Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
    Tom Gibbons, 1984
    Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

    Special Tony Awards for lifetime achievement in the theatre

    Chita Rivera
    Andrew Lloyd Webber
     
    Special Tony Awards

    John Leguizamo
    Bruce Springsteen

    Regional theatre Tony Award

    La MaMa E.T.C., New York City

    Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

    Nick Scandalios

    Tony honors for excellence in the theatre

    Sara Krulwich
    Bessie Nelson
    Ernest Winzer Cleaners

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Winners: Who took home Tony Awards?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vince Vaughn charged with DUI, resisting arrest at 'zero…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bonnaroo 2018: Bon Iver, Mavis Staples and more Day 3 highlights

  • Headline Goes Here

    Here's how Meg Ryan really feels about that 'America's…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Khloe Kardashian says breastfeeding shaming is real. Moms love her honesty