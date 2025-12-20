Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh launches $55M capital campaign as 100th anniversary nears

PITTSBURGH — Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh has launched a $55 million capital campaign, just in time for the school’s 100th anniversary in 2027.

It’s titled “The Centennial Campaign: Rooted in Tradition, Building for Our Future,” and officials say it’s the most ambitious capital initiative in the school’s 100-year history.

The campaign will support several major projects.

Phase one saw renovations to the house, which serves the De LaSalle Christian Brothers organization that serves on campus. The building’s chapel also got improvements, and underutilized parts of the home were transformed into administrative space.

Phase two includes the construction of a 102,000-square-foot student center with a gym, TV studio, dining hall and more. The center will replace the school’s old gym and provide a space for extracurricular and learning activities.

Finally, phase three aims to improve the school’s main building, boosting ADA compliance, security and climate control. The fine arts program will receive more space, while dining and athletic facilities will be moved to the new student center.

Central Catholic was founded in 1927 and has educated more than 25,000 boys in the Pittsburgh region, officials say.

