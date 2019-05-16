'Bedroom theater' opens in Switzerland

If you've been to the movies lately, you've probably come across a theater with reclining seats.
But a Swiss theater is taking that to a whole new level featuring actual beds!
French company Pathe opened the plush theater in Spreitenbach, Switzerland last week.
TRENDING NOW:
- Texts between driver, owner of car in deadly hit-and-run help lead to arrest
- Swimmers beware: 15-foot great white shark tracked off coast of Carolinas
- Woman forced young girl to get birth control implant in her arm, police say
- VIDEO: Window washers trapped in dangling lift rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The theater has the latest technology like IMAX Laser and Dolby Atmos, and serves gourmet foods.
But what really sets it apart is the optional V.I.P. experience.
It starts in a special foyer with its own wine and champagne bar.
From there, movie-goers can go to the IMAX V.I.P. box with "cocoon" seating, a theater called the "lounge cinema" outfitted with sofas, or the "bedroom cinema."
That's where you can watch the latest release while lounging in your own bed.
A word to the wise: don't see a boring movie in the bedroom cinema, or you could drift off.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}