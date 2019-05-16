  • 'Bedroom theater' opens in Switzerland

    If you've been to the movies lately, you've probably come across a theater with reclining seats.

    But a Swiss theater is taking that to a whole new level featuring actual beds!

    French company Pathe opened the plush theater in Spreitenbach, Switzerland last week.

    The theater has the latest technology like IMAX Laser and Dolby Atmos, and serves gourmet foods.

    But what really sets it apart is the optional V.I.P. experience.

    It starts in a special foyer with its own wine and champagne bar.

    From there, movie-goers can go to the IMAX V.I.P. box with "cocoon" seating, a theater called the "lounge cinema" outfitted with sofas, or the "bedroom cinema."

    That's where you can watch the latest release while lounging in your own bed.

    A word to the wise: don't see a boring movie in the bedroom cinema, or you could drift off.

     

