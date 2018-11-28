  • 'Most Beautiful Village in Italy' is named

    PETRALIA SOPRANA, Italy - If you'd like to visit the most beautiful village in Italy---set a course for Palermo.

    Petralia Soprana, in the Palermo Province's Madonie area, is the most beautiful village in Italy according to the aptly named association "The Most Beautiful Villages in Italy," -  in collaboration with Italian TV network, RAI-3. 

    It's the sixth year the competition has been held. In the past, three other Sicilian villages were winners: Gangi, Montalbano Elicona and Sambuca di Sicilia. 

    Tuesday night in Petralia Soprana, a big celebration for residents including a band and toasts in the town square. The town's mayor says his village is where "art and culture are at home."

    Soprana is a beautiful ancient village, surrounded by Mediterranean vegetation and woods, and its extraordinary history dates back to the ninth century.
     

     
     

