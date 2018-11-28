  • Man shot 15 years ago in downtown Pittsburgh parking garage dies in hospital

    PITTSBURGH - Michael Lahoff has died nearly 16 years after being shot in a Pittsburgh parking garage.

    On January 3, 2003, Lahoff was shot during an attempted robbery on the 7th floor of the Smithfield Liberty garage. Police at the times said cash and papers were spread all over the garage floor when the arrived.

    Lahoff told police during their investigation that he had been approached by two people, one of them put a gun to his head and demanded money. Despite giving over his wallet, Lahoff was shot.

    in 2005, 20-year-old Marty Armstrong was found guilty of attempted homicide and sentenced to 15-30 years in prison. Lamont Fulton, then 19, was found guilty of robbery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.

