'Rocketman' crosses English Channel on hoverboard

A French inventor has flown across the English Channel on a hoverboard.
It took Franky Zapata just over 20 minutes to make the trip from France to England on August 4.
Zapata is a former jet ski racing champion who tried to cross the channel on his hoverboard in July, but he missed a refueling platform and fell into the sea.
He said he worked 15 to 16 hours a day rebuilding his 'flyboard air' machine.
For his next challenge, Zapata says he is working on a flying car.
