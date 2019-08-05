  • 'Rocketman' crosses English Channel on hoverboard

    A French inventor has flown across the English Channel on a hoverboard.

    It took Franky Zapata just over 20 minutes to make the trip from France to England on August 4.

    Zapata is a former jet ski racing champion who tried to cross the channel on his hoverboard in July, but he missed a refueling platform and fell into the sea.

    He said he worked 15 to 16 hours a day rebuilding his 'flyboard air' machine.

    For his next challenge, Zapata says he is working on a flying car.

     

