'Scohol' crosswalk in Florida goes viral

It's something you would hope would be spelled correctly in any situation, especially outside of a 'school.'
A spelling mishap quickly went viral and left officials in Florida scrambling to correct their mistake.
A crosswalk was recently painted to say 'scohol' in Doral.
Once the city saw the viral post they responded on Twitter saying they're working expeditiously to correct it.
The city also thanked everyone for bringing the important matter to their attention.
The crosswalk has been repainted.
