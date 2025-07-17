1 killed, 3 others hurt in rollover crash in Point Breeze

PITTSBURGH — One person was killed and three others were injured in a rollover crash in Point Breeze overnight.

Just before 1 a.m., police, fire and EMS were all dispatched to Beechwood Boulevard between Beechwood Lane and Gettysburg Street for a single vehicle rollover crash.

Four juveniles were in the car at the time of the crash. Three boys managed to get out of the car, while the fourth remained pinned inside the vehicle. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

One of the passengers was transported to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver and another passenger were transported in stable condition.

