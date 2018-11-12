10 things to know about RSV or respiratory syncytial virus

PITTSBURGH - If you have young kids or know someone who does, you've probably heard about RSV or respiratory syncytial virus.
Doctors at UPMC Children's Hospital in Lawrenceville have seen an increase in cases of RSV.
Here are 10 things you need to know:
1. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.
2. RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
3. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 year old.
4. Local pediatricians are seeing an uptick in the number of RSV cases.
5. It is a bit early to see these cases since we haven't really started the tradition flu season.
6. Doctors at UPMC Children's Hospital anticipate that the number of cases will increase over the next month and cases will continue to be seen throughout the winter and into the spring.
7. RSV is highly contagious and spreads RSV when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
8. People infected with RSV are usually contagious for 3 to 8 days.
9. Some infants, and people with weakened immune systems, can continue to spread the virus even after they stop showing symptoms, for as long as 4 weeks
10. Doctors want to remind families that this is the time to get flu shots, just before the influenza season begins which is typically some time in December or January.
RESOURCES:
- CDC Guide on RSV
- UPMC Children's Hospital information on influenza and RSV activity
- Information on reportable diseases to the Allegheny County Health Department
