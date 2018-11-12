High school football player dies after suffering neck injury during game

GREENVILLE, Miss. - A Mississippi Delta high school football player died Friday, one week after suffering a neck injury during a game, WLBT-TV reported.
Greenville High School Coach Sherrod Gideon told WLBT-TV that Jeremiah Williams was injured while trying to make a tackle in a game in Greenville against Madison Central High School.
Williams, who was a junior defensive back, fractured his C1 and C4 vertebrae.
Gideon said Williams received CPR on the field before he was taken by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he was put on a ventilator.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
BREAKING: Greenville football player Jeremiah Williams dies from injuries sustained during a football game. https://t.co/E1wDioIikX— WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) November 9, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- 18-year-old girl shot, police interviewing possible suspect
- Girl gets creepy calls to smartwatch on way to bus stop
- Judge releases violent offenders after losing election
- VIDEO: Chilly weather returns before next storm moves in
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}