High school football player dies after suffering neck injury during game

    GREENVILLE, Miss. - A Mississippi Delta high school football player died Friday, one week after suffering a neck injury during a game, WLBT-TV reported.

    Greenville High School Coach Sherrod Gideon told WLBT-TV that Jeremiah Williams was injured while trying to make a tackle in a game in Greenville against Madison Central High School.

    Williams, who was a junior defensive back, fractured his C1 and C4 vertebrae.

    Gideon said Williams received CPR on the field before he was taken by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he was put on a ventilator.

