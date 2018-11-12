  • Man high on meth jumps naked into homeowners' bed, deputies said

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was allegedly high on methamphetamines jumped onto a couple’s bed while they were in it watching television, WRDW reported.

    The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said that Christopher Lindner followed the couple out of their home as they ran to their car for safety, WFXG reported. Neighbors said the couple honked the horn to wake up the community looking for help because they couldn’t find their cellphones.

    When police arrived, a witness, Jared McVicker, said deputies maced Lindner, but the chemicals didn’t affect him. He also tried to jump into a police car McVicker told WFXG.

    Eventually a deputy was able to subdue Lindner by hitting him with a baton. 

    Lindner was taken to an area hospital, where he allegedly admitted to using meth, WFXG reported. He was taken to jail after being released from the hospital. He was charged with criminal trespassing, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and public indecency/indecent exposure. He’s being held on a $3,300 bond, WFXG reported.

     

