PITTSBURGH - Do you remember where you were on March 13, 1993? You likely were stuck at home or at work while more than two feet of snow piled up across western Pennsylvania. It was a snowstorm that was hard to forget, but if you did, here are 11 things to help jog your memory.
- The snow began to fall the night of Friday, March 12 but became much more intense on Saturday, March 13.
- The total snow for the storm: 25.3 inches.
- 23.6 inches of snow piled up on Saturday alone.
- The storm produced high wind, blowing and drifting snow with wind chill temperatures dangerously below zero.
- Snowfall rates were 2 to 3 inches per hour at times.
- WPXI-TV news crews were stuck at the television station all weekend because relief couldn’t get on the road.
WATCH: Kevin Benson looks back at the Blizzard of 1993:
- The Pennsylvania Turnpike, interstate highways and most roads were shut down.
- Through it all, the St. Patrick's Day parade continued in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday.
RELATED: Looking back at The Blizzard of '93
- Forecast models saw the threat of a significant snowstorm, and for the first time, meteorologists were able to accurately predict a storm's severity five days in advance.
- It was known by many names, such as "Blizzard of '93," "The Storm of the Century," and "The 1993 Superstorm."
- Some of the highest snowfall amounts included 42.9 inches in Syracuse, N.Y., 30.9 inches in Beckley, W.Va., and 25.3 inches in Pittsburgh.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}