Lottery ticket worth nearly $900K sold in Butler County

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Check your lottery tickets! A jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Butler County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold for Thursday’s drawing. It matched all five balls drawn, 7-10-12-17-37, to win $889,273.50.

BP at 225 South Main St., Zelienople, will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials tell anyone with a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket to call the nearest Lottery office for further instructions, or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 19,300 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in Thursday’s drawing.

