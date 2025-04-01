15 food and beverage recalls in March 2025

It probably seems like, every day, you're reading a new headline about a recalled food item, like onions on McDonald's hamburgers, baby carrots, and Boar's Head cold cuts. You're not imagining that influx.

According to a February 2025 report from the compliance company Traceone, the total number of food recalls issued by the Food and Drug Administration and Department of Agriculture grew 15% between 2020 and 2024. Experts suggest this could be due to a variety of factors, including advancements in technology for identifying harmful pathogens and challenges with staffing and sanitation at manufacturing plants.

In the U.S., the FDA and the USDA have many regulations of which food manufacturers must comply. When a noncompliant product makes it to stores' shelves, restaurants, or Americans' homes, the manufacturer typically issues a recall. Then the FDA in most cases and USDA in cases involving meat, poultry, and egg products, work to alert the public about any items that may be in their pantries or refrigerators that could be unsafe to consume.

Food recalls are issued for a wide range of reasons, including foodborne pathogens, mislabeled allergens, or contamination with foreign material. The FDA maintains a real-time list of active food recalls—in March 2025 alone, the FDA issued recall notices on foods such as beloved snacks like Tostitos chips and frozen meals by Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's.

Of course, following these alerts can be overwhelming at best and concerning at worst. The public's perception of the federal government's ability to keep America's food supply safe reached a 25-year low in 2024, according to Gallup data. Based on their latest poll last year, 28% of U.S. adults don't have much confidence in the government's ability to keep the food supply safe, and an additional 14% have no confidence at all. The majority—57%—say they have a "great deal" or "fair amount" of confidence, but that's down 11 percentage points from Gallup's 2019 survey five years prior.

To help keep you aware of recent recalls, Stacker has compiled a list of all food and beverage recalls issued by the FDA each month. It's important to note that only particular batches of foods and beverages are typically recalled; you can check the FDA's site for details on which specific batches are affected, based on their Universal Product Code located on the packaging.

Read on to learn more about what you should be wary of in March 2025.

Editor's note: Images in this article were provided by the FDA. If no image was provided, a stock image was used instead.

Dense Brioche Pullman loaves

- Brand: Ben E. Keith, Rodeo Goat, Casa Linda

- Recall reason: Potential undeclared milk, soy, and yellow FD&C #5

- Recall date: March 28, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

Chicken salad sandwich

- Brand: CFS Cromer Food Services, Inc.

- Recall reason: Undeclared milk

- Recall date: March 27, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

Tostitos Cantina chips

- Brand: Tostitos

- Recall reason: Undeclared milk

- Recall date: March 27, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

New York-style Cheesecake

- Brand: Target

- Recall reason: Potential or undeclared allergen (pecans)

- Recall date: March 20, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

Frozen meals

- Brand: Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine

- Recall reason: Potential contaminant (wood)

- Recall date: March 18, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

Alehouse clam chowder and smoked salmon chowder

- Brand: Seabear

- Recall reason: Potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum

- Recall date: March 15, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

Macaroni & cheese bites

- Brand: 365 Whole Foods Market

- Recall reason: Undeclared eggs

- Recall date: March 14, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

Glass noodles with vegetables

- Brand: Jinga

- Recall reason: Undeclared eggs

- Recall date: March 14, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

Enoki mushrooms

- Brand: Daily Veggies

- Recall reason: Listeria monocytogenes

- Recall date: March 12, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

Hot pot sauce

- Brand: Wangzhihe

- Recall reason: Undeclared allergens (peanut, soy, sesame, and wheat)

- Recall date: March 11, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

Rasayan churan, Gurmar powder, Vasaka powder, and Bhringraj powder

- Brand: Zaarah Herbals

- Recall reason: Product may be contaminated with elevated levels of lead and arsenic

- Recall date: March 10,2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

Dried lily flowers

- Brand: Joy Luck

- Recall reason: Undeclared sulfites

- Recall date: March 4, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

Prepared vegables

- Brand: Japanese Pickles and Chosiya

- Recall reason: Potential risk of Clostridium botulinum

- Recall date: March 3, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

Southwest salad kits

- Brand: Little Leaf Farms

- Recall reason: Undeclared fish and wheat allergen

- Recall date: March 1, 2025

Read more about this recall on the FDA website.

