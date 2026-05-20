Sarris Candies opening new factory store, sets first day for tours

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A Western Pennsylvania chocolate company is giving fans a new way to treat their sweet tooth.

Sarris Candies will open a new factory store on Monday, June 1, at 135 Meadow Lane in Canonsburg. The store will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors to the store can buy their favorite Sarris chocolates, seasonal treats and other gifts.

“The opening of our factory store is an exciting next step for Sarris Candies,” President and CEO Bill Sarris said. “For more than 60 years, families have made Sarris part of their celebrations, traditions and everyday moments. This new space gives us another way to welcome customers, offer their favorite treats in a new setting and continue growing right here in the community where our story began.”

Guided tours of the store will begin Monday, July 6. You can register for a tour on SarriesCandies.com starting on June 1.

“With the addition of guided tours, guests will soon have the opportunity to learn more about our history, our process and the care that goes into every piece of chocolate we make,” Bill Sarris said. “We’re proud to continue growing in Canonsburg and to create a destination that brings people closer to the Sarris Candies experience."

Sarries Candies is a family-owned company, tracing its roots back to 1960.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group